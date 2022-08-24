Gainesville man accused of molesting teen runaway

Aug. 23—A Gainesville man was charged with molesting and concealing the whereabouts of a teenage runaway, according to authorities.

Anthony Rodriguez, 18, was charged with child molestation, interference with custody and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The latter two charges are misdemeanors.

Hall County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said she could not disclose where Rodriguez and the 14-year-old runaway girl were, only that he kept her whereabouts a secret for roughly 10 days.

The 14-year-old, who is from Hall, was reported missing on Aug. 8, and Williams said they believe the girl and Rodriguez knew one another.

Williams said Rodriguez was accused of giving the girl marijuana, per the contributing to the delinquency of a minor charge.

Rodriguez was arrested Friday, Aug. 19, and has posted bond.

The girl was returned to her home.

Williams did not say how law enforcement discovered Rodriguez and the runaway.

Magistrate Court officials were not immediately available Tuesday afternoon to give attorney and bond information for Rodriguez.