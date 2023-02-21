Gainesville man accused of strangling woman, her unborn baby now in custody, police say
A Gainesville man who police say murdered a 22-year-old woman and her unborn child turned himself in to police on Monday.
Gainesville police say Max Sanic strangled Juana Jose and her unborn child on Jan. 29.
An autopsy confirmed that Jose and her unborn child died by strangulation.
Sanic had been on the run for more than three weeks before he turned himself in on Monday. Sanic faces charges of malice murder and feticide. He is currently being held at Hall County Jail.
