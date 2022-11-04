Gainesville man arrested on child porn charges

Nov. 4—A Gainesville man was arrested Thursday by the Hall County Sheriff's Office on child pornography charges.

Jeffrey Shinn, 47, faces four felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after investigators accused him of sharing two child pornography videos on Aug. 29 and Sept. 19 and downloading the videos using peer-to-peer file sharing software.

"There is no evidence to suggest the children in the video are from the local area, nor is there evidence to suggest Shinn manufactured the videos himself," the Sheriff's Office wrote in a news release Friday morning.

Investigators seized several electronic devices while executing a search warrant, and additional charges are possible.