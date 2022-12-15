Gainesville man arrested on child pornography charges

Dec. 15—A Gainesville man was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 14, for possessing and distributing child pornography, the Hall County Sheriff's Office said.

Cameron Dakota Dove, 26, was charged with felony exploitation of a minor, possession of child pornography and distribution of the pornographic materials.

Investigators received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and later found on Sept. 21 that Dove had at least two explicit images of children at his home, the Sheriff's Office said.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said she is "unaware if investigators have found other items, but the two photos led to the criminal charges."

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

Dove remains in Hall County Jail with no bond.