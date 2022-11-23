Gainesville man arrested in child sex sting

Nov. 23—A Gainesville man was arrested after a sting operation where he was having sexually explicit conversations an undercover investigator posing as a child, according to authorities.

Jason Allen Looney, also known as Jason Allen Keeler, 26, was charged with two felony counts of electronic exploitation of a minor. He was arrested at his home Tuesday, Nov. 22, and booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said Looney was talking with an undercover investigator posing as someone younger than 16.

The Sheriff's Office said Looney used an instant messaging service to have these sexually explicit conversations and arranged to meet the child for sex.

"At this point in the investigation, HCSO has not found evidence that Looney has any local victims," the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Investigators also seized Looney's electronic devices, and there could be additional charges after the devices have been processed.