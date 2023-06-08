Gainesville man arrested after deputies find him in possession of 4 grams of fentanyl

A Gainesville man was arrested on drug charges early this morning.

Deputies responded to a 911 call just after midnight in which the caller heard screaming and yelling from a church parking lot.

When deputies arrived they encountered Brandon Lamont Butler, 39.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

During their investigation, deputies found Butler was in possession of four grams of fentanyl (enough to potentially kill 2,000 people since a fatal dose is 2 milligrams depending on a person’s size), a bottle of hydrocodone prescribed to someone other than him, and less than an ounce of marijuana.

Butler was charged with felony possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, and two misdemeanor charges for possession of hydrocodone and marijuana.

Butler remains at the Hall County Jail.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: