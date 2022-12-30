Gainesville man arrested on DUI charge after crash seriously injures woman

Dec. 30—A Gainesville man was charged with drunk driving after he crashed head-on into a Lula woman Tuesday, Dec. 27, on Lula Road, according to authorities.

Georgia State Patrol troopers investigated a wreck about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday on Ga. 52/Lula Road near Breezy Lane.

Joseph Lance, 53, of Gainesville, was driving west on Lula Road in a Ford F-250, while Samantha Wade, 34, of Lula, was heading east in a Toyota Highlander.

State patrol said Lance crossed the center line and hit the Toyota Highlander head on.

Wade was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center with serious injuries, and her passenger had minor injuries.

Lance, who had minor injuries, refused treatment, according to state patrol.

Lance was arrested and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane and serious injury by vehicle.

He was taken to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.