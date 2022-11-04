Gainesville man arrested in fentanyl trafficking investigation

Nov. 4—A Gainesville man was arrested in a drug trafficking investigation after authorities seized roughly 13 ounces of fentanyl, according to authorities.

Torrance Nicely, 34, was charged Oct. 26 with trafficking fentanyl and sale of heroin. He was booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

Authorities said the fentanyl was worth about $32,500, but they did not immediately release details about Nicely's arrest or the investigation.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office, the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Georgia State Patrol, the DEA and the Georgia National Guard Counterdrug Task Force investigated the case.