Gainesville man charged in $3 million drug bust

Aug. 1—A Gainesville man is facing meth trafficking charges after authorities found a multimillion dollar stash of liquid methamphetamine in the woods in northwest Hall County, according to authorities.

Jason Mark Ayers, 38, is also facing heroin trafficking charges and possession of psilocybin mushrooms with the intent to distribute.

Investigators discovered roughly 8 kilograms of meth and 20 kilograms of liquid meth July 28 in a wooded area off of Whelchel Mill Road, Hall County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said.

Ayers was arrested after a traffic stop that same day on Spout Springs Road at Forrest Knoll Drive.

The estimated street value of the drugs seized in the woods was $2.8 million.

Williams said they were also able to connect Ayers to a March 31 drug bust at a Dawsonville Highway storage facility, where Homeland Security and the Sheriff's Office seized 600 grams of meth, 20 grams of cocaine, 199 grams of heroin and 60 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

The estimated street value of the drugs in the storage facility was $122,000, Williams said.

Ayers was booked into the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.