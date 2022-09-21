Gainesville man charged with child molestation, sexual battery

Sep. 21—A Gainesville man faces a child molestation charge after a girl told a family member she had been abused, according to authorities.

Kevin Lewis Boggus, 51, was also charged with two counts of felony sexual battery.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said the investigation began Sept. 7 when the girl, who is under the age of 16, told a family member, who contacted the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office did not say how old the girl was but said Boggus "knew the girl prior to the abuse."

Sheriff's Office spokesman Derreck Booth said the molestation happened on Aug. 7.

Boggus was booked in to the Hall County Jail on Sept. 16, where he remains with no bond.

Magistrate Court officials were unavailable Wednesday, Sept. 21, to say if Boggus has retained an attorney.