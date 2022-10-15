Gainesville man charged with molesting 8-year-old

Oct. 14—A Gainesville man was charged with molesting an 8-year-old in Gainesville, police said.

Edrei Rodriguez Reyes, 28, was charged Thursday, Oct. 13, with aggravated child molestation, though additional charges are possible, Gainesville Police said.

Lt. Kevin Holbrook said the case began when a child told a member of the school system about the alleged abuse, though he did not have further details. Police began investigating Reyes in early October.

Holbrook said Reyes and the child were previously acquainted.

Reyes was booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.