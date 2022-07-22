Gainesville man charged with murder in fentanyl overdose death

Jul. 21—A Gainesville man charged with trafficking fentanyl from a May bust in Hall County now faces a felony murder charge in Lumpkin County from a fentanyl overdose, according to authorities.

Joshua Arnes Maney, 34, was charged with felony murder Monday, July 18, following a seven-month investigation between the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office and the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office.

The fatal overdose happened in November, but Georgia Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Trent Hillsman did not have further information about the victim when reached Thursday, July 21.

Maney is still in the Hall County Jail from the May bust after authorities searched a Lake Ranch Drive home in Gainesville.

Officers seized roughly 102 grams of fentanyl pills, 5 pounds of marijuana, two canisters of THC concentrates and 71 THC vape cartridges,

Hillsman said officers also seized 15 firearms and more than $40,000.

The Times has reached out to the Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office.