Gainesville man charged in overnight domestic shooting

Oct. 12—A Gainesville man was accused of shooting a woman multiple times early Wednesday, police said.

Gainesville Police found a 44-year-old woman shot around 1 a.m. Wednesday in a Midtown Villages apartment on Davis Street.

She was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers found the suspected shooter, Kenneth Brown, 50, in the area and chased him on foot.

Police said they used a taser to bring him into custody after Brown refused officers' commands.

Brown was taken to the Hall County Jail and charged with aggravated assault, though more charges are forthcoming.

Police described it as a domestic-related shooting, though no further details were shared.