Gainesville man charged with raping girl

Jul. 15—A 46-year-old man has been charged with raping a girl under the age of 12 at a Gainesville home, according to authorities.

Larry Leamond Witt, of Gainesville, was charged with rape, aggravated sexual battery and child molestation. He was booked Thursday, July 14, in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

Hall County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said the sexual assault happened in June 2021 at a home on Floyd Road in Gainesville. Williams said the Sheriff's Office started investigating July 1 of this year after being contacted by the Division of Family and Children Services.

Williams said Witt and the girl were acquainted with each other.

The Times has reached out to Magistrate Court officials for attorney information for Witt.