Gainesville man charged in wife’s murder after body found in home, deputies say

A man is facing murder charges after his wife’s body was found in their home, deputies say.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Tuesday, around 6 p.m., investigators went to a home in the 300 block of Crescent Drive in Gainesville.

Once they arrived, they found the body of Ana Sofia Martinez Campos, 33. Hall County deputies say she reportedly died of blunt force trauma.

TRENDING STORIES:

Law enforcement officials issued a BOLO for the suspect, identified as Ivan Reyes-Jimenez, 50, and his car and begin searching the area.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office along with the Gainesville Police Department were able to locate and arrest Reyes-Jimenez at a convenience store on E.E. Butler Parkway around 8 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Reyes-Jimenez is facing charges of felony murder, felony malice murder and felony aggravated assault. He’s currently behind bars at the Hall County Jail with no bond.

Investigators say at this time, there is no known motive for the murder.

IN OTHER NEWS: