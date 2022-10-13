Update: Gainesville man faces attempted murder charge in domestic violence case

Oct. 12—Update: A Gainesville man was accused of forcing his way into a Gainesville apartment early Wednesday and shooting a woman multiple times, leaving her in critical condition, police said.

Police obtained warrants Wednesday for Kenneth Brown, 50, on charges of home invasion and attempted murder among other charges.

Police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting around 1 a.m. Wednesday in a Midtown Villages apartment on Davis Street.

Officers found a 44-year-old woman who had been shot multiple times and rendered aid, Lt. Kevin Holbrook said.

She was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in critical condition, and Holbrook did not know the woman's current condition when reached Wednesday afternoon.

A witness described the suspect and his clothing. Officers found the suspected shooter in the area and chased him on foot.

Police said they used a taser to bring him into custody after Brown refused officers' commands.

Brown also faces charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Police have described it as a domestic-related shooting, as Holbrook said Brown and the woman are believed to be an estranged couple.

Holbrook did not know who lived at the apartment or how many times the woman was shot.

