Gainesville man faces vehicular homicide charge in February crash on 985

Jul. 21—A Gainesville man accused of leaving the scene of a February fatal wreck on Interstate 985 has been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, according to authorities.

Francisco Camarillo, 35, was also charged with hit and run and driving while unlicensed among other charges in the Feb. 5 wreck that killed Charisma Farmer, 19, of Jefferson.

He was arrested in Dallas, Texas, but authorities there did not have information about the circumstances of why he was picked up there.

He was booked Monday, July 18, in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

According to a Georgia State Patrol crash report, Camarillo's Honda Element was disabled around 10:30 p.m. Feb. 5 and partially blocking the right lane of Interstate 985 south near exit 20. Cpl. J.G. Tucker said the Honda Element struck the guardrail.

Farmer pulled her Chevrolet Cobalt into the emergency lane with her flashing lights on ahead of the Honda Element, Tucker previously told The Times.

A Chevrolet Avalanche came around the curve and hit the rear of the Honda Element in the road. The collision caused the Avalanche to go off of the road, hitting Farmer, the guardrail, and her Cobalt, Tucker said.

Georgia State Patrol said Camarillo left the scene of the wreck, but the agency did not answer questions on how he was identified as the suspect.

The Times reached out to Magistrate Court officials for attorney information for Camarillo.