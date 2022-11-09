Update: Gainesville man fatally shot, 2 suspects on the loose in Hall

Nov. 8—Update: Two suspects are on the loose after a Gainesville man was shot and killed at Harrison Square Apartments in the 1300 block of Brown Street off Old Athens Road.

Authorities responded to a 911 call around 10:25 a.m. Tuesday and found Christopher Dixon, 25, who had been shot once in the chest. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Hall County SWAT initially believed the suspects were barricaded in an apartment but found no signs of them after entering the building about 2:15 p.m.

Sheriff's Office spokeswoman B.J. Williams said they have "viable information" on the suspects' location, but she declined to provide further details.

She said the suspects and victim are believed to have known each other but did not provide more information.

"It was not a random shooting," she said.

------

Update: Two suspects are barricaded in an apartment at Harrison Square after a fatal shooting about 10:30 a.m. on Old Athens Road in Gainesville.

Members of the Hall County SWAT team have surrounded the apartments, said B.J. Williams, a spokeswoman with the Sheriff's Office.

Williams said a person was shot in the chest and later died at Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Gainesville.

Dozens of people gathered around the crime scene. After the shooting, at least two loud bangs could be heard, though the cause was unclear.

Williams did not have further details.

Shianne Ware, 17, said the neighborhood is usually pretty quiet but says the shooting has heightened fears.

"Now you can't even walk around," she said.

------

One person was killed in a shooting Tuesday, Nov. 8 on Old Athens Road in Gainesville, according to authorities.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office is investigating, but the agency did not release any further information Tuesday.

This story will be updated.