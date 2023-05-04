Gainesville man who fled the scene after DUI crash that injured baby, 2 others gets 120 days in jail

May 3—A Gainesville man was sentenced to jail time and thousands of dollars in restitution in a 2021 hit-and-run drunk driving crash that injured a baby and two others, according to court documents.

Rigoberto Osorio-Colin, 28, entered a guilty plea to a slew of traffic offenses including hit and run and DUI. He was sentenced April 20 by Judge Andy Maddox to 36 months with the first 120 days in jail and the remainder on probation.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office investigated the Aug. 13, 2021 wreck on Queen City Parkway.

A Chevy Tahoe carrying three people was trying to turn left onto Aviation Boulevard when they collided with Osorio-Colin's Hyundai Sonata, who did not have his headlights on.

The Sheriff's Office said Osorio-Colin ran from the scene.

A 5-month-old girl was ejected from the Tahoe, and a passing taxi driver drove the child and two adults to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

The baby was later flown to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. At the time of Osorio-Colin's arrest, authorities said the baby was expected to make a full recovery.

A man reported a stolen car an hour after the wreck. Deputies responding to the call found the Hyundai from the crash and met with Osorio-Colin, who was determined to be the at-fault driver.

The Times has asked authorities and attorneys on an update on the child's condition.

Defense attorney Michael George declined to comment.

Osorio-Colin was charged with driving under the influence, hit and run, reckless driving, failure to report an accident, driving without a license, failure to report a crime, failure to yield and driving without headlights.

According to the jail, Osorio-Colin is expected to be released on June 20.

He was ordered by Maddox to pay a combined $3,450 to the victims and $4,218.50 in fines.

The sentencing paperwork granted work release if Osorio-Colin would be otherwise eligible.