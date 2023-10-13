Gainesville man found guilty of second-degree murder for 2021 killing at Swamp Car Wash

A man has been found guilty of second-degree murder and accessory after the fact by a jury for his role in a killing at Swamp Car Wash on East University Avenue in January 2021.

The jury found that Jovante Jackson, 30, assisted Michael Davis Jr., 20, in killing Thomas Smith at the car wash, according to a media release by State Attorney Brian Kramer.

Jackson was involved in an altercation with Smith when he handed Davis a firearm and told him to use it. According to the release, Jackson later disposed of the firearm and Davis’ clothes before driving the pair to Lake City, where Davis stayed for days.

Second murder

Another murder also happened at the same car wash in May 2021.

Eugene Javon Patrick was found guilty of second-degree murder by a jury in May 2023 for his role and was sentenced to life in prison.

Davis was sentenced in July 2022 to 22.5 years in prison. Jackson will be sentenced by Judge Phil Pena on Oct. 16.

At the time of the two murders in 2021, GPD Police Chief Lonnie Scott said businesses needed to be more responsible in preventing crime.

“One of our issues is responsible management. You have folks who own these properties, and incidents are occurring when crowds are gathering, all throughout the night, and there is no one there to tell them they’re trespassing or putting up fencing,” Scott told the Sun. “All of the businesses in that area need to be more responsible. Lighting. Chain it off.”

The Gainesville City Commission declared a gun violence crisis earlier this year. From July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2022, there were a total of 131 shootings locally, including homicides, according to GPD. That number rose to 154 during the same time frame from 2022 to 2023.

