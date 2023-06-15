Gainesville man gets 10 years for dealing cocaine

Jun. 14—A Gainesville man was sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to dealing cocaine, according to court documents.

Chester Willis Jr. entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute at least 500 grams of cocaine, distribution of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced June 5 to 121 months in federal prison by U.S. District Court Judge Steve Jones.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office, aided by state and federal law enforcement, executed search warrants in May 2022 in Oakwood, Gainesville and Jefferson.

Authorities seized 2.5 kilos of cocaine, 130 grams of crack cocaine, 100 grams of meth and 18 pounds of marijuana. They also took $205,000 in cash along with two firearms and two vehicles.

According to court documents, Willis was accused of four hand-to-hand drug deals involving four ounces each.

Dexter Cobb, 42, of Gainesville, was also arrested on federal warrants in the case. He also faces federal violations related to distributing controlled substances and possession of drugs with intent to distribute.

Willis' attorney, Graham McKinnon, argued that the additional drugs found — including the 2.5 kilos of powder cocaine found in Cobb's home and a kilo found in another person's car — should not be attributed to Willis.

"There is no evidence these drugs were for a transaction brokered by Mr. Willis," McKinnon wrote. "The last of the four hand-to-hand transactions involving Mr. Willis had already occurred, and there is no evidence these drugs were part of a conspiracy involving Mr. Willis."

Attributing these other drugs to Willis was a fivefold increase for which Willis was considered responsible, leading to more years on his sentence, McKinnon said.

Following his time in prison, Willis will be on supervised release for four years. Willis was also ordered to forfeit a Glock .380 pistol.