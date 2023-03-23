Gainesville man gets 99 years

Mar. 23—A Cooke County jury sentenced a Gainesville man Thursday to 99 years in prison for breaking into his ex-girlfriend's home and assaulting another man.

Douglas "E.T." McBath., 40, of Gainesville, was convicted for Burglary of Habitation with Intent to Commit Assault and Attempted Aggravated Assault Serious Bodily Injury, according to a statement by Cooke County District Attorney John Warren.

Warren said that, on May 18, 2022, McBath went to his ex-girlfriend's house, entered without her permission and assaulted her boyfriend — hitting, pushing and choking the victim. McBath subsequently fled the scene and was arrested later.

According to Warren, McBath was the leader of the 52 Hoover Crips criminal street gang in Gainesville. He said the defendant had an extensive criminal history and two prior trips to the penitentiary. His criminal history included evading arrest, burglary of a habitation, possession of a prohibited weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

"The Defendant has been committing crimes in Gainesville for over 20 years. He has also been the leader of a violent criminal street gang that has done much harm to our community. His conviction and sentence, I hope, sends a strong message to those in or considering the gang life. We are thankful to the Gainesville Police Department for all their hard work in this case." stated District Attorney John Warren.

McBath was tried in the 235th Judicial District Court with Judge Janelle Haverkamp presiding. The state was represented by First Assistant District Attorney Eric Erlandson and Assistant District Attorney Austin Caldwell. McBath was represented by Sanjay Biswas of Denton.