Gainesville man gets life in prison for sexual abuse

Aug. 24—A Cooke County jury sent a Gainesville man to prison for life Wednesday for the repeated sexual abuse of a child.

Defendant Miguel Barron Sr., 65, was found guilty of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. There is no possibility of parole for the offense, according to a press release from Cooke County District Attorney John Warren.

Warren said Barron repeatedly sexually assaulted the victim, while he was in a relationship with the victim's grandmother. The assaults occurred at the grandmother's house and at the defendant's place of work. The victim was eight years old when the abuse started, and was 13 when it ended, Barron said

The victim made an outcry when she was 18 years old to the Gainesville Police Department, which investigated the offense, Warren stated.

"We are pleased with the outcome of the trial. Given the seriousness of the offense we believe that this is a just sentence handed down by the jury. He will spend the rest of his life in prison and that is where he belongs. The victim was very courageous to come and testify against her abuser. We appreciate the hard work of law enforcement in this matter," stated Warren.

The victim, the victim's sister and the victim's mother also testified for the State. Barron has been to federal prison for distribution of narcotics.

Barron was tried in the 235th Judicial District Court with Judge Janelle Haverkamp presiding. The State was represented by District Attorney John Warren and First Assistant District Attorney Eric Erlandson. Barron was represented by Nancy Carlton of Gainesville.