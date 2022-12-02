Gainesville man indicted on attempted murder, accused of shooting woman in her apartment

Dec. 1—A Gainesville man was indicted of attempted malice murder in an October shooting, firing a gun multiple times into the window of a Gainesville apartment, according to court documents.

Kenneth Brown, 50, was also charged with home invasion and aggravated assault among other charges in a Tuesday, Nov. 29, Hall County indictment.

Brown was charged from the Oct. 12 shooting at the Midtown Villages apartment on Davis Street in what police described as a domestic-related shooting between an estranged couple.

After multiple 911 calls around 1 a.m. Oct. 12, officers found the woman shot multiple times.

She was transported in critical condition to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, though she is recovering from her injuries.

Using a witness' description of the suspect and his clothing, officers found Brown in the area and chased him on foot. Police said they used a taser to arrest Brown after he refused officers' commands.

Brown was also charged with second-degree criminal damage to property, damaging the windows, walls, doors and door frames of the Davis Street apartment.

According to the indictment, Brown was convicted in 2007 in DeKalb County on a robbery case. He was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Defense attorney Chris van Rossem declined to comment.