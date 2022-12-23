Gainesville man indicted in federal court in fentanyl distribution case

Dec. 23—A Gainesville man was indicted earlier this month in federal court on multiple counts of fentanyl distribution, according to court documents.

Lyedrekus Onetaye Bailey, 34, was indicted Dec. 7 by a federal grand jury in the Gainesville division of U.S. District Court.

The indictment alleges Bailey distributed fentanyl between October 2020 and February 2021.

Court documents also showed that Bailey was previously convicted of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute.

Defense attorney Mark Jeffrey did not return an email seeking comment.

The Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad, which is now the Special Investigations Unit, previously arrested Bailey in March 2021.

Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies stopped a car on Interstate 985 at Mundy Mill Road.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies found more than 114 grams of heroin, worth an estimate $34,200.

Bailey was charged with trafficking heroin from the Sheriff's Office arrest.