Gainesville man in jail after $2.8 million meth stash found in Hall County, deputies say

A Gainesville man is facing several charges after investigators found $2.8 million worth of methamphetamine last week.

Officials have been watching the activity of Jason Mark Ayers for a month, including the Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Task Force, FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities arrested Ayers on July 28, after investigators found his multimillion dollar stash in a wooded area off Whelchel Mill Road.

Investigators said they discovered approximately eight kilograms of methamphetamine and 20 kilograms of liquid methamphetamine in the woods. They also found some drug paraphernalia used for turning liquid meth into the finished product.

The approximate street value of the drugs seized is $2.8 million.

Ayers was arrested during a traffic stop at the intersection of Spout Springs Road and Forrest Knoll Drive.

Investigators said they also tied Ayers to a March 31, 2022, drug seizure at a storage facility on Dawsonville Highway.

In that operation, drug agents with the HSI Task Force and the Hall County Sheriff’s Office found approximately 600 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of cocaine, 199 grams of heroin and 60 grams of psilocybin mushrooms in a storage unit at the facility.

The street value of the drugs from the March 31 seizure was $122,000.

At this time, investigators say Ayers is in the Hall County Jail with no bond and faces the following charges:

For the Whelchel Mill Road drug seizure:

Trafficking in methamphetamine

Possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute

For the Dawsonville Highway drug seizure:

Trafficking methamphetamine

Possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute

Possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute

Trafficking heroin

Possession of heroin with the intent to distribute

Possession of psilocybin mushrooms with the intent to distribute.

