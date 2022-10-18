Gainesville man killed in Atlanta carjacking; suspect arrested in Alabama

Oct. 18—A Gainesville man was shot in a fatal carjacking Thursday, Oct. 13, in Buckhead, police said.

Atlanta Police said Christopher Eberhart, 57, was found in a driveway after 7 a.m. Thursday on Peachtree Battle Avenue. Officers found him with a gunshot wound, and Eberhart was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 4:20 a.m. Thursday, an Atlanta Police officer tried to pull over a vehicle without a license plate believed to be stolen near Interstate 75 and Moores Mill Road, Atlanta Police Detective Kevin Leonpacher said during a news conference.

The car, which had two people inside, sped away from the traffic stop. As the officer followed the car's path, the officer found the car overturned on Northside Parkway with only one person, Braylon Espree, inside.

The second man, Travis Landrey, 18, of Louisiana, got out of the car, Leonpacher said.

"We believe that he was walking around Buckhead somewhere in that same area with a firearm trying to obtain a new form of transportation," Leonpacher said.

That is when police believe Landrey encountered Eberhart on Peachtree Battle Avenue.

Leonpacher said Eberhart was a "hard-working citizen of metro Atlanta," who was doing work as a framer with a contractor for nearby construction.

"We believe that he arrived early that morning probably to beat the traffic as he drove in from Gainesville in Hall County," Leonpacher said.

Leonpacher said Landrey confronted Eberhart and shot him, taking Eberhart's GMC Sierra pickup truck.

After Espree left Grady Hospital, the two men left Georgia in Eberhart's truck, Leonpacher said.

Authorities tracked it to Alabama, and law enforcement at all levels helped intercept the car as it was entering Mobile County.

Landrey and Espree were found in Eberhart's pickup truck.

Warrants were issued Friday, Oct. 14 for Landrey for malice murder, felony murder, possession of a firearm during a felony and hijacking a motor vehicle.

Leonpacher said both men traveled to the Atlanta area on Oct. 9 by Greyhound bus from Louisiana and were staying in a Canton hotel.

Both men are still in the Mobile County Jail in Alabama.