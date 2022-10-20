Gainesville man killed in Buckhead carjacking remembered as motivated, hard-working man

Oct. 20—Christopher Eberhart was often the first man on the job site.

As his family describes it, he would wake up the roosters to get everyone else up for the day.

Police said Eberhart made his way Thursday, Oct. 13, in his GMC Sierra pickup truck from Hall County to Peachtree Battle Avenue in Buckhead, backing into a driveway.

"He was probably either on his phone or on his computer getting the day set up," Eberhart's brother Ron Eberhart said. "He was the first one out there, which he usually always is."

Eberhart was found around 7:40 a.m. Thursday with a gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

Atlanta Police Detective Kevin Leonpacher detailed at a Monday, Oct. 17, press conference, how they captured the suspect, Travis Landrey, 18, of Louisiana.

An officer attempted to pull over a car around 4:20 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, with two people inside, including one believed to be Landrey.

The car was found later overturned on Northside Parkway.

"We believe that (Landrey) was walking around Buckhead somewhere in that same area with a firearm trying to obtain a new form of transportation," Leonpacher said at the Monday press conference.

That is when police believe Landrey encountered Eberhart on Peachtree Battle Avenue.

Leonpacher said Landrey confronted Eberhart and shot him, taking Eberhart's truck.

Warrants were issued Friday, Oct. 14 for Landrey for malice murder, felony murder, possession of a firearm during a felony and hijacking a motor vehicle.

Ron Eberhart described his brother as a "hard-working family man" who loved his family and the outdoors. His hobbies tended toward thrill-seeking, from scuba diving to skiing on snow or water.

Ron Eberhart said he was also working toward getting his pilot's license.

Working in construction, Christopher Eberhart also helped build his brother's first house 35 years ago.

Christopher Eberhart is survived by his wife and three children. He had purchased property in Monroe and was planning to build a home, either for himself or his children, Ron Eberhart said.

A Gofundme page was created to support Eberhart's family. It had raised roughly $3,400 as of 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19.

"He was someone who would have given you the shirt off of his back without you having to ask for it," according to the fundraising page. "This death was not something we can wrap our heads around. It was senseless and reckless. The people who murdered Chris took not only his life, but a fraction of all of ours as well. His infectious smile, joyous conversations, beautiful way of thinking, and selfless contributions will never be forgotten."