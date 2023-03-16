Gainesville man looked at child porn as detectives searched his home, authorities say

Mar. 15—A Gainesville man was accused of looking at images of child pornography as officers searched his home, according to authorities.

Alan Neil Thur, 75, was arrested Tuesday, March 14, at his home and charged with seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

He was booked in to the Hall County Jail, where he remains with no bond.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office case started in late February with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators believe Thur uploaded at least one image on Nov. 7 to a search engine.

He originally faced two counts of sexual exploitation, with one count for possession and the other for distribution.

But Thur faces five more counts after the search Tuesday at his home.

"As deputies carried out the search, Thur was viewing five images of child pornography on his computer," according to a Sheriff's Office news release.