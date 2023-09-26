Gainesville man who lost eye in police K-9 attack pleads no contest, gets year in jail

The Gainesville man who in July 2022 lost his right eye as the result of a K-9 attack following a routine traffic stop will no longer fight several charges related to the case.

Terrell Bradley, 32, on Tuesday pleaded no contest to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting arrest without violence and battery on a law enforcement officer.

Bradley was subsequently sentenced by Circuit Judge David Kreider to a year and one week in the Florida Department of Corrections. He will receive two days credit for time already served.

Police chase, arrest

The sentence ends what has been a yearlong battle between community activists calling for justice and GPD.

Bradley, who in 2019 was convicted of unarmed robbery, was pulled over on July 2022, and, after a brief conversation with law enforcement fled the scene on foot. As he fled, police found a loaded pistol in the car and ammunition in the trunk.

He was found by police K-9 Ranger after a 43-minute search hiding in the bushes at a nearby apartment complex.

After Ranger found and bit Bradley in the bushes, Bradley yelled, “He got me bro, I’m done,” and said, “Get your dog,” according to police body-cam video from that night.

GPD Cpl. Josh Muerer, the dog’s handler, was forced twice to use a “breaker bar” — a metal rod inserted in the dog’s jaws — to pry loose Ranger, police said. Bradley lost his right eye while undergoing surgery.

Bradley's arrest sparked immediate protest, with activists calling for the end of the police K-9 unit. Police argued that Bradley was a convicted felon carrying a firearm and that running from the police warranted the K-9 unit, per standard procedure.

After initially claiming GPD officers did no wrong, the department disciplined five in the case.

Three took and shared inappropriate photos of Bradley’s injury and were given written warnings. Two made inappropriate comments about Bradley’s injuries over the department’s internal messaging system and were suspended for 40 hours without pay and ordered to undergo additional training.

