Gainesville man reported missing to police

Oct. 13—A local man has been reported missing to the Gainesville Police Department.

Keith Edward Glover, 47, of Gainesville, was last seen by friends on Friday, Oct. 7, in Gainesville and has not been in contact with family since the day before that.

Glover is described as being 6-feet-tall and 190 pounds, with graying brown hair and green eyes. Glover is unshaven and has a tattoo on his face near his left eye.

According to the departmental press release, Glover has been entered as a missing person and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement.

The investigation into this case is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Gainesville Police Department by calling 940-668-7777, or through Facebook at Facebook.com/GTPolice. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Crimes Tip Hotline at 940-612-0000.