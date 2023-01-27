Gainesville man on the run after meth conviction; faces 40 years in prison

Jan. 27—A Gainesville man faces the rest of his life in prison — if and when police find him.

John Phillip Hughes, 63, was sentenced in absentia by a Cooke County jury Tuesday to 40 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

"The defendant absconded after the first day of trial, failing to appear for the remainder of the trial. He was tried and sentenced without his presence," stated District Attorney John Warren in a press release. "He is currently wanted for failure to appear and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. He is a fugitive. If you should have any information of his location, please contact the Gainesville Police Department or Cooke County Sheriff's Office."

Warren said the conviction stems from Hughes' 2021 arrest for methamphetamine possession, after four prior felony convictions and two prison stretches dating back to 1994. He is also charged with another case of possession from last year, Warren added.

"We are pleased with the outcome of the trial. Given that the defendant has no respect for his community or the justice system, I believe this is a fair and just sentence. The Cooke County Sheriff's Office and the Gainesville Police Department conducted a thorough investigation. It is through their hard work that we were able to get another drug dealer off the streets," stated Warren.

Hughes was tried in the 235th Judicial District Court before Judge Janelle Haverkamp. Warren and Assistant District Attorney Austin Caldwell prosecuted the case and Hughes was represented by Stan Goodwin of Denton. Anyone with information about Hughes' whereabouts is encouraged to call Gainesville police at 940-668-7777 or the Cooke County Sheriff's Office at 940-665-3471.