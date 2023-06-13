Gainesville man sentenced to 10 years in prison for molesting girl

Jun. 12—A Gainesville man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to molesting a girl under the age of 16, according to court documents.

Kevin Lewis Boggus, 51, entered a guilty plea May 5 to three counts of child molestation. He was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Lindsay Burton to 20 years with the first half in prison and the remainder on probation.

Boggus will receive credit for time served since Sept. 16.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said the investigation began Sept. 7 when the girl, who is under the age of 16, told a family member, who contacted the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said the molestation happened Aug. 7 and that Boggus knew the girl prior to the abuse.

Boggus was originally charged with two counts of sexual battery and one count of child molestation. He was later indicted on three counts of child molestation, where he was accused of exposing himself and touching a girl under the age of 16.

Burton also ordered for Boggus to undergo substance abuse evaluation and treatment, according to the sentencing documents. Boggus also faces the special sex offender conditions of probation.

Defense attorney Larry Duttweiler did not return a request for comment.