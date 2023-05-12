Gainesville man sentenced in case of woman kidnapped, killed by drug trafficking group

May 12—A Gainesville man was sentenced to life in prison for his part in a 2021 kidnapping, torture and murder of a Barrow County woman by a drug trafficking organization, according to authorities.

Juan Ayala-Rodriguez pleaded guilty April 26 to kidnapping, concealing the death of another, aggravated battery and violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Ayala-Rodriguez was one of nine people who pleaded guilty in the Gilmer County case that started in April 2021.

The GBI said Rossano Delgado was 37 when she was kidnapped April 16, 2021, after she was lured to the Plaza Fiesta shopping mall in DeKalb County. The GBI said she was there under the false pretenses of a shopping trip, but was ultimately taken to a cabin in Gilmer County.

"At the cabin in Gilmer County, associates of the (drug trafficking organization) did torture Delgado prior to her death and eventually carried out the killing of Delgago and dismemberment and burning of Delgado's body," the GBI said.

The organization destroyed evidence of the murder and fled to Mexico.

Ayala-Rodriguez was apprehended June 26, 2021, in Durango, Mexico.

Three defendants are still at large and are wanted for kidnapping and murder.