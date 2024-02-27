Gainesville man sentenced in fatal high-speed crash that killed girl, 13, on Newberry Road

A Gainesville man who police say in March 2021 was traveling at more than 100 mph down Newberry Road moments before plowing into the back of another vehicle pleaded no contest Tuesday to one count of vehicular homicide.

Clarence Barton III, 38, as part of a plea deal with prosecutors, was sentenced by Judge David Kreider to three years in prison followed by three years of probation. Barton had faced up to 15 years in state prison.

The agreement also calls for Barton to pay a $16,000 fine paid in monthly $150 installments, and for Barton to have his drivers license suspended for three years. Barton was given one day of credit for time already served.

A restitution hearing in the case is scheduled for April 18 at 9 a.m.

The victim in the case, Emily Hoyos, 13, was traveling with her family from Tampa to Texas as part of a spring break trip on March 14, 2021. She died five days later from injuries sustained in the crash.

According to the initial report, shortly before 2 a.m. on March 14, Barton was driving a Cadillac sedan at 103 mph down Newberry Road in Gainesville. The vehicle's event data recorder (EDR) showed Barton applied the brakes and slowed to 79 mph just a half-second before impacting a Honda SUV that was traveling at 10 mph at 6100 W. Newberry Road.

A GoFundMe set up immediately after the crash said the family had stopped in Gainesville to get a bite to eat and was pulling out of the McDonald's parking lot when their vehicle was hit.

Both vehicles sustained "major damage" and traveled more than 90 feet from the initial point of the crash, the report said.

Barton told a Gainesville Police Department officer post Miranda that he had smoked marijuana earlier in the evening and that he had two to four beers before driving, the report said. Barton estimated he was driving 50 or 60 mph. He was able to successfully complete field sobriety tests that night, the report said.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Gainesville man sentenced in fatal 2021 crash on Newberry Road