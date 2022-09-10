Gainesville man sentenced to federal prison on meth charges

Sep. 9—A Gainesville man was sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading to a meth charge from a 200-kilogram drug bust in 2021, according to authorities.

Eduardo Penaloza-Pacheco pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine and was sentenced Sept. 6 by U.S. District Judge Richard W. Story.

Story allowed for Penaloza-Pacheco to receive credit for time served since August 2021.

Penaloza-Pacheco and three others were indicted in October 2021 after a drug bust found 200 kilograms of methamphetamine in their homes.

Authorities did not provide an estimated street value for the drugs seized, but cases like this typically range in the millions of dollars.

Almarud Duarte, of Oakwood, David Garcia, of Duluth and Kevin Tello, of Lawrenceville, were also indicted in the case on charges concerning meth distribution.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the bulk of the drugs seized came from Garcia's home in Duluth.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Penaloza-Pacheco sold a kilogram of meth in June 2021.

After his time in prison, Penaloza-Pacheco will be on supervised release for five years, and he must also report to Immigration and Customs Enforcement for possible deportation proceedings.

The other three co-defendants have not been sentenced as of Friday, Sept. 9.

Defense attorney Michael Saul did not return a request for comment.