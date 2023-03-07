Gainesville man sentenced to life after disappearing before trial

A 19-year-old Gainesville man who was sentenced to life in prison for sexual battery is finally behind bars after skipping town before his trial.

Ian Montero-Lopez was convicted in absentia and sentenced to life in prison, plus 30 years on two counts of sexual battery of a person between 12 and 17 years old, and sexual battery by use of physical force.

He was also designated a sexual predator.

Courts:Eighth Circuit judge sentences convicted sexual predator to life in prison

Eighth Judicial Circuit:Grand jury indicts 5 Gainesville men on murder charges in separate cases

Montero-Lopez was originally arrested on Dec. 24, 2021, and accused of giving a teen narcotics and then sexually battering her, records show. His bail was set at $125,000 and he later bonded out on Feb. 10, 2022.

Court records also show Montero-Lopez had his bond canceled on Oct. 4. An arrest warrant was ordered on Oct. 19, the same day jury selection was scheduled to begin.

Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson in a Facebook post wrote Tuesday that local detectives and investigators with the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force, through their "dedication to staying in touch with the victims," were able to locate Montero-Lopez.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Gainesville man convicted of sexual battery gets life sentence