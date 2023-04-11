Gainesville man wanted in home invasion case shot by Hall deputies after showing gun, authorities say

Apr. 10—A Gainesville man wanted in a Stephens County home invasion case was shot multiple times Monday, April 10, by deputies after showing a handgun, according to authorities.

Hall County Sheriff's Office deputies were serving warrants Monday on Jason William Grindle, 34, at a home in the 2400 block of Brand Drive in northwest Hall County.

Grindle had warrants including home invasion, armed robbery, exploitation of an elder person and aggravated assault from a Stephens County case. He also had a Hall County Superior Court arrest warrant.

"As law enforcement approached Grindle in the backyard of the residence, the suspect presented a handgun," according to the Sheriff's Office. "At that point, HCSO deputies fired on Grindle."

Grindle was conscious when he was transported by ambulance from the scene.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.

No officers were injured.

No further information was provided.