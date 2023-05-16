Gainesville man withdraws from plea agreement, sentenced to life in 2021 fatal shooting

A 24-year-old Gainesville man was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for the 2021 shooting death of a man outside of an east Gainesville business, court records show.

Eugene Javon Patrick, 24, of Gainesville, was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of Bobby Bernard Hopkins Jr., who was shot May 22, 2021, at Swamp Car Wash, at 912 E. University Ave.

The jury deliberated for about two hours before reaching the guilty verdict, which also included a charge of unlicensed carrying of a concealed weapon.

Judge James Colaw then sentenced Patrick to life in prison in the Florida Department of Corrections.

Initial plea agreement

Court records show that on April 25, Patrick requested to withdraw from a plea agreement reached with prosecutors on April 13 that required him to plead no contest to one count of manslaughter with a firearm. Under the agreement, Patrick would have been sentenced to 15 years in prison with 682 of credit for time served.

Judge Colaw approved Patrick's request and the case was placed back on the trial docket.

'Stand your ground' motion

The defense in the case requested on April 6 immunity from prosecution under Florida's "stand your ground" law, which states “A person is justified in using or threatening to use deadly force if he or she reasonably believes that using or threatening to use such force is necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to himself or herself or another or to prevent the imminent commission of a forcible felony.”

The statute goes on to say that it only applies if "the person using or threatening to use the deadly force is not engaged in a criminal activity and is in a place where he or she has a right to be."

In the state's response to strike or deny the motion, prosecutors noted that, based on surveillance video, while Patrick and Hopkins Jr. were engaged in a physical conflict before the shooting, "The defendant was engaged in a criminal activity prior to any act of the victim" as he was in possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.

The investigation

According to the initial police report, at about 12:46 p.m. on May 22, 2021, the Combined Communications Center received a call from a man at the Swamp Car Wash, 912 E. University Ave., who said he had been shot in the chest. The man was taken by a friend to UF Health Shands Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives received several anonymous tips that a gray BMW was involved in the murder, and that Patrick was the man who shot Hopkins Jr.

Patrick's mother called police the following day and said that he planned to turn himself in. He reported to the Alachua County Jail on June 1.

Police used surveillance video from the business across the street from the car wash as well as witness statements during their investigation.

