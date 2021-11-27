Two Gainesville men suspected of having roles in a Thursday night shooting were arrested Friday by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Anthony Asbell Jr., 22, and Joseph Garner Miles, 23, were charged with attempted murder, according to arrest reports.

The incident occurred Thursday night in the area of 924 SW 62nd Terrace. Several people were outside when a dispute arose.

Miles reportedly told deputies he and a man got into a fight, which Asbell tried to break up, reports state. During the fight a shot was fired. Miles told deputies he got into his car and drove off with Asbell as a passenger.

Asbell reportedly admitted shooting the man after he punched Miles twice, the arrest report states.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Gainesville men charged in Thanksgiving night shooting