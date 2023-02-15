UPDATE: Gainesville meth felon back in Cooke County Jail

Feb. 15—John Phillip Hughes, 63, is back in the Cooke County Jail after fleeing his January trial for methamphetamine possession.

Cooke Count Jail records state Hughes was brought back in late last week after being on the run. No further details were available about his apprehension.

Hughes fled on the first day of his trial, but was sentenced in absentia by a Cooke County jury Jan. 24 to 40 years for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

District Attorney John Warren stated in a press release that the conviction stemmed from Hughes' 2021 arrest for methamphetamine possession, after four prior felony convictions and two prison stretches dating back to 1994. He is also charged with another case of possession from last year, Warren added.