Gainesville PD wants Citizen Academy applicants

Jan. 7—The Gainesville Police Department is starting a new Citizen Police Academy.

The Citizen Police Academy is an 11-week program designed to give the participants a working knowledge of the Gainesville Police Department.

It consists of a series of interactive classes held on Tuesday evenings from 6-9 p.m., starting Feb. 14 at the Steven K. Fleming Public Safety Building, 201 Santa Fe St.

"It is our hope that the graduates of the Citizens Police Academy will become partners with us in identifying problems and solutions to the crime issues that are affecting our community," stated Gainesville Police Chief Kevin Phillips in a press release.

Topics to be covered include patrol, communications, Texas law, narcotics investigation, crime scenes, domestic violence and crime prevention.

Entrants must be 18 years of age or older, with a good standing in the community, and either reside or work in Cooke County. There is no cost to anyone who enrolls. A background check will also be conducted on each applicant.

For applications, call 940668-4760. Applicants may also go to the Police Department front desk or download at https://www.gainesville.tx.us/ index.aspx?nid=611.