Gainesville police: 25-year-old man arrested after confessing to murder at local hotel

Andrew Caplan, The Gainesville Sun
·2 min read

Gainesville police have arrested a man who they say confessed to murdering a woman over the weekend in a local hotel.

Brian Scott Burns, 25, of Gainesville, has been charged with destroying evidence and the murder of his off-and-on again girlfriend, court records show.

His attorney, public defender William Miller, said Tuesday he could not comment on the case at this time.

Officers for the Gainesville Police Department sought out Burns after identifying him as a suspect in the murder after he had been seen with the victim at the hotel days earlier.

GPD responded to the Stayable Select hotel — formerly known as the Wyndam Garden — at 2900 SW 13th St. on Saturday around 4 p.m. after receiving a call about a deceased woman being found in a hotel room.

Once there, police found a victim in a pool of blood and quickly identified the room as a crime scene.

The woman was later identified as Mary Williamson of Gainesville.

Investigation: Gainesville police seek suspect in Sunday shooting that left 2 people wounded

Weather: Heavy rain to continue throughout the week with chance of tropical depression

Relief at the pump: Florida gas prices drop for fourth straight week to a two-month low

Burns' arrest report states that Williamson was found with a garbage bag covering her head and a belt around her neck. Two bottles of bleach also were found in the room where, by his own admission, Burns attempted to destroy evidence, the report said.

Burns was found by police a day later in a nearby parking lot and picked up on an unrelated warrant. While in the patrol vehicle, Burns told police that he came out of hiding because he was hungry.

Once at the police station, according to the arrest report, Burns confessed to murdering Williamson after the two got into a heated argument.

He told police that he choked her until she lost consciousness and stabbed her three to four times. He then tried to spray bleach around the floor to destroy his DNA.

Police say Burns left the hotel and hid out in an empty apartment, where several items belonging to the victim were subsequently found, as well as a bleach bottle cap that appeared to have blood on it.

Burns is currently being held in the county jail with his bond set at $2,052,000.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Brian Scott Burns of Gainesville charged with murder of girlfriend

