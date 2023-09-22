Gainesville police arrest couple for death, neglect of 3-year-old child

A couple was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia Friday morning after leaving two toddlers unsupervised, resulting in the death of their 3-year-old daughter, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

Donrea A. McLaughlin, 22, and her boyfriend, Sean D. Lee II, 26, were charged with murder, two counts of aggravated child abuse and two counts of child neglect.

On Sept. 1, GPD and emergency medical services responded to an unresponsive 3-year-old child at 4800 NW 43rd St. in Gainesville. McLaughlin told police she took a nap and was woken up several hours later by Lee, at which point they found the toddler not breathing. The 3-year-old was then taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to GPD. The surviving sibling was treated at a nearby hospital.

GPD’s investigation revealed that McLaughlin and Lee left their two toddlers alone at home for eight hours while the couple worked. Further investigation also uncovered a longer history of child abuse and neglect.

McLaughlin and Lee soon after left Gainesville and fled to Atlanta — where they previously lived — during the investigation, according to GPD. After establishing probable cause and obtaining a warrant for the couple, GPD, Alachua County detectives and the U.S. Marshals coordinated McLaughlin and Lee’s arrest Friday.

McLaughlin and Lee will be held in the Alachua County Jail as they await legal proceedings. Their bond is set at $4.5 million.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Gainesville police arrest couple for death, neglect of 3-year-old