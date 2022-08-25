Gainesville Police Department: 3-year-old boy shoots, kills self while playing with gun

A 3-year-old child shot and killed himself while playing with a firearm Wednesday evening, the Gainesville Police Department reported in a news release.

According the report, multiple GPD officers and EMS responded to the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community off Northeast 39th Avenue at about 5:57 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

The initial investigation revealed that the child obtained the firearm from an unlocked gun case/tool box in the home, according to the report. The boy was playing with the firearm when it went off, striking him. Two other juveniles witnessed the incident, the report said. The 3-year-old was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Victim Advocates responded to the scene to assist relatives with support and resources. GPD continues to investigate the case.

