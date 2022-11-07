Gainesville Police Department responds to multiple drive-by shootings over the weekend

The Gainesville Sun
·1 min read
A Gainesville Police Department vehicle rushes through the intersection of University Avenue and 13th Street in Gainesville FL. August 24, 2022.
A Gainesville Police Department vehicle rushes through the intersection of University Avenue and 13th Street in Gainesville FL. August 24, 2022.

The Gainesville Police Department is investigating two separate shootings that happened over the weekend, including one that left four people hospitalized.

On Sunday at about 1 a.m., GPD officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 500 block of Southeast Second Avenue. Officers arrived at the scene and immediately rendered first aid to four shooting victims until EMS arrived, according to a GPD news release.

The victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Alachua County: Sheriff Clovis Watson chose not to give employees 7% raise despite having funds to do so

Health: 'Tripledemic' of COVID, RSV and flu in Florida this winter? 'Do not panic,' doctors say

Weather: Alachua and Marion counties expected to feel impacts of Subtropical Storm Nicole

GPD's preliminary investigation indicates that the victims and the suspects knew each other and that they got into an altercation at the downtown parking garage.

The release said the victims left on foot and were walking when the suspects drove up in a vehicle and began to shoot.

Other shooting

In the other case, GPD officers were dispatched Friday night to Sweetwater Apartments, 2101 N.E. 15th St., at about 10:10 p.m., after receiving multiple calls about shots fired.

GPD's investigation showed that several gunshots were fired from a vehicle. They say it may have been related to a fight at Citizens Field.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to contact GPD detectives at 352-393-7670, or remain anonymous by reporting tips to the Alachua County Crime Stoppers at www.stopcrime.tv.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Gainesville police officers respond to two drive-by shootings

