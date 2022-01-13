Gainesville police to use federal funds to combat rising tide of violent crime in city

The Gainesville Police Department on Thursday was granted its funding request to implement community outreach programs to battle a recent spike in violent crime in Gainesville.

There has been a 14% increase in violent crime from 2020 to 2021, police statistics show.

Nonprofits get $7 million of funds: Gainesville picks local nonprofit to distribute $7 million in federal coronavirus funds

Federal funds won't pay for grocery: Developer backs off plans to develop community grocery store in East Gainesville

Federal funds and broadband: It is time to invest in broadband in Alachua County

In response, the police department laid out a plan of action using American Rescue Plan Act dollars, and the Gainesville City Commission on Thursday unanimously endorsed it. The department will receive $621,483 from the $32 million in the federal dollars coming to Gainesville for coronavirus recovery.

Assistant Chief of Police Terry Pierce said the police department needs funding for neighborhood-based programs “which have been proven to impact gun violence.”

He said gun violence is definitely on the uptick in Gainesville.

“This funding opportunity is clearly a response to increases in gun violence across the United States,” he told commissioners. “We have also been witness to increasing gun violence here in Gainesville, and you all know that. You have received phone calls from constituents asking you to do something."

The initiative also includes $240,000 for a community-oriented police detail. “This is a pro-active, hot spots policing tactic that focuses attention on repeat violent offenders operating in neighborhoods with high violent crime rates,” the police presentation to the commission says.

The funding request also includes $41,350 for community education efforts. That will pay for a van to serve as a community education mobile unit, educating the community on gun violence, gang violence and domestic violence.

“We will also engage in gang prevention with youth, neighborhood empowerment and parental education activities throughout the various communities," the presentation says.

Story continues

The funds will also pay for radio and television broadcasting fees and cameras and computers to create audio/video productions to educate people about topics such as "you and the law, gang prevention and the perils of firearms violence."

The request also includes $271,500 for forensic equipment, including $86,505 for forensic crime unit equipment, and $150,000 for an automated ballistics imaging and analysis system.

And the request calls for spending $68,633 for salary and benefits for a public safety coordinator that would oversee the Police Activities League, which “is focused on making a positive impact on the lives of “at-risk youths in our community.”

The coordinator would steer young people into activities to keep them busy and try to reduce the odds that they will be involved in a violent crime. The activities include sports, academics and recreation and mentoring programs.

John Alexander, director of the youth and community relations bureau at the Gainesville Police Department, said one of the latest efforts by the department to reduce gun violence is the Nspire “violence interrupters” program. The department plans to hire six additional interrupters, who are slated to start in March.

“It is from the cure violence model,” he said. “We take individuals from the community. They are familiar with the community, and (we) really begin to deploy them in pro-active activities to diffuse crime. With some of the shootings we have seen, these individuals are out there. They are working with the families. They are preventing retaliation and so forth. They are also able to engage this young population that is participating in some of this activity.”

During the two-week period last year, from Dec. 2-16 in Gainesville, there were three stolen firearms, nine weapons seized by law enforcement, 19 firearms seized by law enforcement, three reports of shots fired, three people shot or injured by gunfire and one homicide, police figures show.

Moreover, since Jan. 2, 2021, there have been 170 stolen firearms, 174 weapons seized by law enforcement officials, 336 firearms seized by law enforcement officials, 116 shots fired, 51 people shot or injured by gunfire, and seven people killed.

In 2021 in Alachua County, there were 564 arrests by Gainesville police and Alachua Sheriff's deputies of young people under 17 years old, ranking the county fourth among the state's 67 counties for the most number of arrests for people in that age category per 1,000 people.

Mayor Lauren Poe said the city took intentional actions to create a youth services division, and he questioned whether the public safety coordinator position should fall under the city’s youth services division rather than the police department.

He said the person in this job, working under youth services, could still coordinate their violence prevention efforts with the police department and community organizations.

GPD Chief Tony Jones announces new measures to stem gun violence

Commissioner David Arreola said “this issue is bigger than just the Gainesville Police Department.

“I don’t want us to think that this is it, and that this is all we are going to pass, and that this is the commission’s address to the crime increase in Gainesville," he said. "I think just by approving this we are not going to see the impact.”

He said having a conversation about spending the federal funds on ballistics software to investigate shootings “is way passed the point that we’re trying to intervene and stop this violence.”

Arreola said he is interested in the city putting in as much funding as it can afford towards community initiatives that address the violence issue on the front end, "which is preventing these kids from getting to this point in the first place where they are being identified by the police department as at-risk.”

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Gainesville to shift American Rescue Plan money to fight gun violence