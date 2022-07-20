Gainesville police to host gun buy-back event in hope of taking weapons off streets

Darry Lloyd, an investigator with the state attorney, counts the number of guns that were turned over to the Gainesville Police Department during the gun buy-back event held near the Gainesville Fire Rescue station on Northeast 14th Street, in Gainesville, Fla. Aug. 10, 2019.

The Gainesville Police Department is looking to take more guns off the streets in exchange for money in pockets.

GPD will host a gun buy-back event at Williams Temple's Church of God in Christ, located at 628 NW 7th Ave., on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The One Community Initiative, the State Attorney's Office and Save Our City Initiative are also partnering for the event.

GPD is offering gift cards up to $300 in exchange for assault rifles, $200 for pistols, $200 for long guns, and $100 for revolvers. There is a limit of two firearms per vehicle that can be sold.

More: Saturday Gainesville gun buyback nets about 80 weapons

More: 3 charged in NE Gainesville home invasion, shooting that left a woman dead

Guns that were turned over to the Gainesville Police Department during the gun buy-back event held near the Gainesville Fire Rescue station on Northeast 14th Street, in Gainesville, Fla. Aug. 10, 2019.

Over the few past years, GPD has hosted similar buy-back events where donors remain anonymous. At an event held in October last year, about 80 guns of all sizes and types were taken in. The weapons were sawed, crushed and destroyed.

The only information collected by police is the manufacturer, model, caliber and serial number of the surrendered firearm. State Attorney Brian Kramer has also traditionally authorized amnesty from prosecution for any person participating in the event.

The event will be GPD's 3rd buy-back event in the last 18 months, said department spokesman Graham Glover.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Gainesville Police Department to host gun buy-back event Saturday