Gainesville police looking for suspect who fired gun during robbery at Zaxby's

Police are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery Saturday night at a northwest Gainesville restaurant, according to a Gainesville Police Department news release.

According to the release, GPD officers responded just after 9 p.m. to a report of an armed robbery at the Zaxby's located at 1 NW 10th Ave. Witnesses at the restaurant told police that the suspect entered the restaurant and pointed a handgun at multiple employees. The suspect then fired the gun at employees before taking money and fleeing the scene.

An Alachua County Sheriff's Office K-9 was brought in to help track the suspect. During that time, the Combined Communications Center received a call about someone walking around with a gun. The K-9 led authorities to the area referenced by the caller. The person with the gun ignored commands to stop, and instead fired the gun at the Sheriff's Office deputies and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported by law enforcement or by those at the restaurant.

The suspect was last seen wearing black pants and a black hoodie along with a black and white face covering.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call GPD at 352-955-1818. You can remain anonymous by contacting CrimeStoppers at 352-372-7867 or by submitting a tip online at www.stopcrime.tv.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Gainesville police looking for suspect who fired gun during robbery