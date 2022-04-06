Man shot, killed outside Wawa convenience store on East University Avenue

A man was shot and killed Tuesday night outside a convenience store on East University Avenue, according to a news release from the Gainesville Police Department.

GPD officers arrived at the Wawa at 1007 E. University Ave. — just east of the Duckpond neighborhood — at approximately 9 p.m. and found the victim on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. EMS arrived on the scene and declared the victim dead.

According to the release from GPD Public Information Officer Graham Glover, while detectives were interviewing people at the scene, a second person shot at the Wawa arrived at the emergency room at UF Health Shands Hospital. The person has since been released from the hospital.

Anyone who has information regarding the shooting is asked to contact GPD Detective Williams at 352-393-7681 or 352-642-3363. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 352-372-7867 or visiting https://www.stopcrime.tv/.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Gainesville police: Man shot, killed outside Wawa convenient store